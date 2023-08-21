The Project

Chrissie Swan On How To Start Walking Everyday
NC | News

Chrissie Swan is aiming to walk 300km to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation, but she shares her biggest tip for those who want to start walking.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
4 mins

Matilda Caitlin Foord On The Surprise Legacy Of The Aussie Legends

The Matildas won the hearts of the nation during their historic run through the World Cup, but superstar Caitlin Foord reveals why their success hasn't quite sunk in yet.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Chrissie Swan On How To Start Walking Everyday

Chrissie Swan is aiming to walk 300km to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation, but she shares her biggest tip for those who want to start walking.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Catherine Martin On The Success Of The Moulin Rouge Musical

Designer Catherine Martin has brought so many fantastical worlds to life with her impeccable costuming and production design, she tells us how she feels about Moulin Rouge: The Musical and its success

image-placeholder
6 mins

Idina Menzel On How Wicked Changed Her Life

Idina Menzel is the queen of Broadway, but she tells us how much her role as Elphaba in Wicked really changed her life.

image-placeholder
5 mins

James Bay On What It Was Like To Open For Bruce Springsteen

James Bay gets everyone in their feelings with his dulcet tones, but he tells us what it was like opening for The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Eddie Perfect On Bringing Beetlejuice To Life On Stage

Aussie singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect has brought Beetlejuice to life in a musical that has taken the U.S. by storm, and he tells us how hard he had to fight for his vision that has now had 8 Tony nominations.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Dara Ó Briain On Being The Highest-Scoring Taskmaster UK Contestant

Comedian Dara Ó Briain is the highest-scoring contestant on Taskmaster UK ever, so we asked him why he was so good on the show.

image-placeholder
6 mins

The Inspired Unemployed On The Time They Pranked The Project

The Inspired Unemployed love to play pranks on others, and The Project desk has been a victim in the most awkward interview you've ever seen.

2023