Cher On Teaming Up With The King Of Christmas, Michael Bublé
Cher is releasing her first-ever Christmas album, and she tells us all about working with the King of Christmas, Michael Bublé, on a duet.

Guest Interviews

6 mins

Anthony & Jeff On How The Wiggles First Started

The Wiggles have been a sensation for generations, but Anthony and Jeff tell us the hurdles they faced when launching the biggest kids' music group in the world.

4 mins

5 mins

‘King’ George & Pamela Mladenov On If They Actually Enjoyed The Amazing Race

King George of Bankstown and his sister Pam are OUT of the Amazing Race but it didn't look like they loved it, so we found out if they would ever do it again.

5 mins

Shane Jacobson On How Ford & Holden Became Synonymous With Australian Culture

The fierce rivalry between Ford and Holden will be unpacked in a new feature film, and narrator Shane Jacobson tells us how the iconic Aussie car brands became synonymous with Australian culture.

5 mins

Ruel On How His World Tour Nearly Never Happened

Last time Ruel joined us, he was about to head off on his world tour, and now that it's over, he reveals how it all nearly ended in a random field in America.

5 mins

Charlie Brooker On Whether AI Could Actually Replace Humans

Charlie Brooker is the mastermind behind Netflix's dystopian thriller Black Mirror, and he told us if he believes AI could replace humans.

3 mins

Davie Fogarty On How He Knew The World Needed The Oodie

The Oodie took the world by storm. It turned entrepreneur Davie Fogarty into a millionaire and Australia's youngest shark on Shark Tank, and he told us the moment he knew the world needed those plush, wearable blankets.

5 mins

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals His Close Call With Death

Duff McKagan played one of the most iconic bass lines for Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine, but he reveals all to Waleed Aly about a time in his life when he was almost knocking on heaven's door.

