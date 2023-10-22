Guest Interviews
Anthony & Jeff On How The Wiggles First Started
The Wiggles have been a sensation for generations, but Anthony and Jeff tell us the hurdles they faced when launching the biggest kids' music group in the world.
Cher On Teaming Up With The King Of Christmas, Michael Bublé
Cher is releasing her first-ever Christmas album, and she tells us all about working with the King of Christmas, Michael Bublé, on a duet.
‘King’ George & Pamela Mladenov On If They Actually Enjoyed The Amazing Race
King George of Bankstown and his sister Pam are OUT of the Amazing Race but it didn't look like they loved it, so we found out if they would ever do it again.
Shane Jacobson On How Ford & Holden Became Synonymous With Australian Culture
The fierce rivalry between Ford and Holden will be unpacked in a new feature film, and narrator Shane Jacobson tells us how the iconic Aussie car brands became synonymous with Australian culture.
Ruel On How His World Tour Nearly Never Happened
Last time Ruel joined us, he was about to head off on his world tour, and now that it's over, he reveals how it all nearly ended in a random field in America.
Charlie Brooker On Whether AI Could Actually Replace Humans
Charlie Brooker is the mastermind behind Netflix's dystopian thriller Black Mirror, and he told us if he believes AI could replace humans.
Davie Fogarty On How He Knew The World Needed The Oodie
The Oodie took the world by storm. It turned entrepreneur Davie Fogarty into a millionaire and Australia's youngest shark on Shark Tank, and he told us the moment he knew the world needed those plush, wearable blankets.