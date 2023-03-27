Guest Interviews
Celeste Barber Why She Still Loves Impersonating Celebrities
Celeste Barber is the queen of Instagram, known for impersonating some of our favourite celebs' most outlandish posts, but is she over it? Or does still love it to this day?
Stephen Sanchez Reveals What It's Like To Have Elton John As Your Biggest Fan
Singer Stephen Sanchez has had an incredible start to 2023, with his song 'Until I Found You' becoming the hit of the summer. As he shot to fame, Elton John called him and told him he loved his music. Stephen reveals how that felt.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland On Why He's Such a Trusting Person
A huge theme in Kiefer Sutherland's new series 'Rabbit Hole' is trust, and he tells us if he's a trusting person in real life.
Sam Neill Reveals How He Has Dealt With The Reaction To His Cancer Diagnosis
Earlier this week, actor Sam Neill revealed in his autobiography that he had been battling cancer. We ask a week on how he has coped with the outpouring of support from the public around the world.
Chris Pine Reveals The Weird Nickname His Fans Have Given Themselves
Chris Pine stars in the new Dungeons and Dragons movie, but we learnt that his fans have a brilliant name to call themselves.
Lizzo Reveals What It's Like To Party With Fellow Pop Superstar Adele
It's been a huge couple of weeks for pop superstar @Lizzo, winning a Grammy, announcing her Australian tour and of course, partying with Adele. So what is it like to party with one of the most famous people in the world?
Rob Brydon On The many different kinds of Aussies he has met
Comedian Rob Brydon is back in Australia and he reveals to us all of the different kind of Aussies he has met on his tours.