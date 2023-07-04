Guest Interviews
Cate Blanchett & Warwick Thornton On How 'The New Boy' Came To Be
Cate Blanchett and director Warwick Thornton tell us the incredible years-long story of how their new movie 'The New Boy' came to be and how it evolved.
Mission: Impossible Cast On What They Got Tom Cruise For His Birthday
It's a big day for the Mission Impossible cast at the Sydney red carpet premiere... and it's Tom Cruise's birthday! So we asked Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff what they got one of the biggest names in Hollywood.
Tom Cruise Gets A Birthday Present He Probably Doesn't Want
Tom Cruise is hitting the red carpet in Sydney for #MissionImpossible on his birthday, so we gave him a gift he probably doesn't want.
Tom Cruise On The One Stunt He's Always Wanted To Do
There's one stunt Tom Cruise has wanted to do since he was a kid, and he's finally got to do it in Mission Impossible, and he tells us how they nearly got kicked out of Rome while filming.
Simon Pegg & Hayley Atwell Reveal Tom Cruise's Secret Skill
Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell may have done stunts around the world with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible, but they reveal the secret skill Tom Cruise has on the dancefloor.
Mitch and Mark Reveal The Best Tips To Get Into The Housing Market
Location, Location, Location Australia kicks off tonight on 10 and 10play! Hosts Mitch and Mark dropped by to give us all their best tips on how to get onto the property market.
Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig On THAT Barbie Shoe Shot
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig join us live and tell us all about THAT shoe shot in the trailer and what Barbie's existential crisis is all about.