Guest Interviews
Anthony Albanese Becomes First Sitting Australian PM To March In Mardi Gras
Anthony Albanese became the first sitting Prime Minister to march at the Sydney Mardi Gras. The Prime Minister drops by to chat about his historic walk and why he wanted to be there.
Maisie Peters On What It's Like To Have Ed Sheeran Ask You To Tour With Him
Maisie Peters is touring Australia with Ed Sheeran, and she tells us what it's like to have the singing superstar ask you to join him on tour.
Carson Kressley On If Guys Are Dressing Better After 20 Years Of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy
It's been 20 years since Queer Eye For The Straight Guy took over our wardrobes, and Carson Kressley tells us if men have started dressing better since the show launched... and what was his worst fashion faux pas.
Concerning Quarterly Figures Show The Aged Care Sector May Crash
Concerning figures have been released in the Aged Care Quarterly Snapshot, showing two-thirds of all aged acre providers have recorded a loss. What does this mean for the future of the sector? Director of Aged Care Matters Dr Sarah Russell explains.
What Is Crikeycore And How Did It Start?
As a nation, we’ve always known that as the home of the goon bag, flannies, and "yeah-nah", our cultural credentials are second to none. But now the rest of the world is finally catching on thanks to a new trend called Crikeycore.
Agnes On What Life Was Like Before Winning Idol In Sweden
Swedish pop star Agnes is visiting Oz for the first time for the official WorldPride Mardi Gras party, and she shares what her life was like before winning Idol.
Eugene Levy On Why Airports Ruin His Holidays
Eugene Levy's new show sees him off travelling around the world, but he's not always happy about it. He tells us why he hates airports and why he's in a bad mood before he's even left.