Guest Interviews
Cameron James On Reworking His Cringey Teenage Songs Into A Whole Show
Comedian Cameron James had dreams of being a musician, but now he's realised the songs he wrote as a teenager are quite... cringey. So he's made a comedy show about them and he shares some of the lyrics with us!
Dr Karl On Why Diet Coke Will Get You Drunk Faster
Dr Karl is on a mission to make science funny, by having ground-breaking scientists present their findings as a comedy show, and to prove his point, he tells us why Diet Coke will get you drunk faster.
Comedian Ray O'Leary Reveals How We Can Keep Our Energy Levels Super High
A.I. Has Started Created New Hit Songs Featuring Oasis & Drake But Is It A Good Thing?
Heartbreak High Star Chloé Hayden Reveals Who She Would Be As A Disney Character
Heartbreak High star Chloé Hayden has a brand new podcast called Boldly Me, where she talks to people she admires and one of the questions she asks everyone is, which Disney character would you be? So, who would she be?
Author Jay Shetty On Thins You Can Do To Better Your Relationships
Author Jay Shetty is Australia to help to singles find love, and he tells us the things people can do better in their relationships.
alt-J On How Drummer Thom Having A Hearing Impediment Helped The Band
alt-J have one of the most unique sounds in music but we found out how their drummer, Thom, having a hearing impediment may have actually helped them.
Metallica's James Hetfield On How It Felt To Invent A Genre Of Music
Metallica invented 'thrash metal', and lead singer James Hetfield tells us how it felt at the time and reveals the feedback Elton John gave him, that made him emotional.