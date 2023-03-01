The Project

Budjerah On What It's Like Touring With Ed Sheeran
NC | News

Budjerah is on tour with Ed Sheeran around Australia at the moment, and he tells us what it's like to hang backstage with the superstar.

Guest Interviews

5 mins

Macklemore On Being Directed By His Own Daughter

Macklemore's latest music video was directed by his own daughter! He tells us what it was like taking direction from 6-year-old Sloane and how special that memory will be.

6 mins

6 mins

Reuben Kaye On Why He Loves Having Naughty Material In His Shows

Comedian Reuben Kaye tells us why creating naughty material lets his audiences decide what's really offensive; the language used or the topic being discussed.

7 mins

Austin Butler On Why His Friendship with Lisa Marie Presley Means So Much

Austin Butler became good friends with Lisa Marie Presley while filming Elvis, and he tells us why that friendship is so special to him after her recent death.

5 mins

Pete Helliar On The Magic Skill He's Lost Since He Left The Project

It's only been a few months since Peter Helliar left us, but he tells us the magic skill he's lost since leaving The Project desk.

5 mins

Why The Smashing Pumpkins Will Never Stop Being Weird

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan tells us why he will never stop being weird, and why he thinks people need to embrace not being 'half weird'.

6 mins

Anthony Albanese Becomes First Sitting Australian PM To March In Mardi Gras

Anthony Albanese became the first sitting Prime Minister to march at the Sydney Mardi Gras. The Prime Minister drops by to chat about his historic walk and why he wanted to be there.

4 mins

Maisie Peters On What It's Like To Have Ed Sheeran Ask You To Tour With Him

Maisie Peters is touring Australia with Ed Sheeran, and she tells us what it's like to have the singing superstar ask you to join him on tour.

2023