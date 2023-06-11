The Project

Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones On Why Amanda Keller Doesn't Like His Boots
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones is proud of his boots and shows them off for us, but his radio co-star Amanda Keller has a differing opinion.

Guest Interviews

Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones is proud of his boots and shows them off for us, but his radio co-star Amanda Keller has a differing opinion.

Tammin Sursok On Why Her Accent 'Is All Over The Place'

Tammin Sursok has been living in America for 15 years, and her accent, as she puts it, is 'all over the place'. She reveals how it happened but also how quickly she can go back to being a normal Aussie.

Tom Holland On Why Being Part Of The Marvel Universe Is Super Cool

Tom Holland tells us why being a superhero in the Marvel Universe is super cool (and we try to find out some spoilers).

Michael Bublé On Why His Kids Are His Greatest Gift

In a crazy and chaotic chat with the one and only Michael Bublé, the Canadian crooner tells us why his children are his greatest gift.

Eva Longoria On Why Desperate Housewives Is Still So Important To Her

Eva Longoria has had an incredible career, and she tells us how her iconic role in Desperate Housewives is still so important in her life

Nath Valvo On Why He And His Husband Make No Sense

Comedian Nath Valvo just got married, but he explains why he and his husband make no sense together, and how it made the wedding guest list more interesting.

Boxing Brothers Andrew And Jason Moloney Return From Bittersweet World Championship Fights

Boxing brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney have returned from the US after competing in separate World Championship fights. They tell us all about the bittersweet results and how they celebrated.

Gene Simmons On The Offer With KISS We Can't Refuse

Gene Simmons and KISS are heading to Australia for one last concert, and Gene gave us an offer we can't refuse when they are here.

