Guest Interviews
Boy George On Why His Send Of Humour Has Been His Saving Grace During His Fame
Boy George tells us why having the ability to laugh at himself has been his saving grace while being in the public eye for so long.
Comedian Ed Gamble On His Surprising Tattoos And Why He Has Them
Comedian Ed Gamble has a deep love for heavy metal but says he has a Coldplay face... so his surprising tattoos make up for it.
Comedian David O'Doherty On How He Turned An Online Troll's Abuse Into A Positive
Comedian David O'Doherty was trolled by someone pretending to be him, and he tells us how he turned it around to make it a positive thing.
Comedian Cal Wilson On Why The Internet Thinks Her Cat Looks Like Emma Stone
Comedian Cal Wilson has been told by the internet that her cat looks like Emma Stone but does it really or should people from the internet take a break from itself?
Ellie Goulding On Why It's A Good Thing Her New Album Isn't Personal
Singer Ellie Goulding recently admitted that her latest album is the least personal she's ever released. She tells us why that's a good thing, and why she wouldn't be able to write her smash hit 'Anything Can Happen' now.
Michael Hing On The Scary Moment He Crash Landed In A Hot Air Balloon
Our very own Michael Hing is on tour, but he recently took a trip in a hot air balloon and found out the hard way that they can't be steered when in the air.
Kerri-Anne Kennerley Reveals All About Her I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Exit
It only took TV royalty Kerri-Anne Kennerley 3 days to say the famous words to get herself out of the I'm A Celebrity Jungle. So, why does she think Dom caused all the issues in the camp?