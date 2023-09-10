Guest Interviews
Belinda Chapple On Why Bardot Broke Up
Bardot was one of Australia's biggest girl bands of the noughties, but they broke the hearts of fans when they mysteriously parted ways, and now, Belinda Chapple tells us why.
Ella Hooper On What It Means To Be Your Own Goddess
Rocker-turned-country star Ella Hooper is about to set out on a 10-date tour, but her latest single 'Oh My Goddess' is an empowering ballad and she explains what it means to be your own Goddess.
The Rolling Stones Reveal What It's Like Working With Paul McCartney
Rock n' roll royalty The Rolling Stones have announced the release date of their first new album in 18 years, and in an Australian exclusive, they told us a big secret about Paul McCartney.
Jamie Oliver Reveals Why He Isn't The Best Chef In His Family
Jamie Oliver is one of the world's most famous chefs, and his dishes delight millions around the world, apart from one person in his household...
Dave Hughes On Why He Needs To Leave Carlton's Finals Game Early
Dave Hughes' AFL team Carlton have made the finals for the first time in a decade, but he shares the sweet reason he needs to leave the game early.
Mike Shinoda On What It's Like To Be In World's Biggest Band
Linkin Park was a trail-blazing band with their impeccable blend of metal and hip-hop, and their rapper Mike Shinoda tells us what it's like being in one of the world's biggest bands.
Seth Rogen & Ice Cube On Why Pizza Is So Important When Making Friends
We all know that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles enjoy a slice of pizza, but Seth Rogen and Ice Cube tell us why the delicious carby goodness is so important when making friends.