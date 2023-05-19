Guest Interviews
Belinda Carlisle Reveals What It's Like To Have Your Fans Lose Their Minds Over Your Hits
Belinda Carlisle is getting to set to release new music and tour Australia, but she also has some of the biggest hits in the world. She tells us what it's like to have fans, well, lose their minds when she performs them.
Lewis Capaldi Tries To Sell His Album On National TV (And Swears A Lot
Popstar Lewis Capaldi is getting set to release his new album, and he's not the greatest at selling himself... So we gave him some primetime TV minutes to do it... And we think he did a swearingly good job.
Michael J. Fox Reveals Why He Thinks Parkinson's Is A Gift
Michael J. Fox is a Hollywood legend and a household name worldwide. Now, as the star battles Parkinson’s disease, he reveals to The Project, why he believes it's the gift that keeps on taking.
Hannah Gadsby On The Difference Between The U.S. And Australia
Comedian Hannah Gadsby has toured through the U.S., but they tell us the difference between audiences there and in Australia and why a Summer Bay reference just won't work.
Kat Stewart Teaches Us To Cry On Demand
Aussie actor Kat Stewart has been making us laugh and cry on screen for years, and she teaches us the secret to crying on demand.
Tom Gleisner On Why He's Never Want To Be A Contestant On HYBPA
Tom Gleisner is the man behind the podium on Have You Been Paying Attention? who knows all the answers, and he tells us why he'd never want to be a contestant on the show.
Jason Momoa Reveals Who He Would Love To Be In A Movie With
Jason Momoa is a deadset superstar and he could probably work with anyone he wants, so, who is on his hit list of stars he wants to work with? We found out!