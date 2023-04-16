Guest Interviews
Becky Lucas On Her Strange Thoughts About Animals
Comedian Becky Lucas has strange thoughts about animals, including... picking up an ibis bird by its beak? She tells us why it's okay to have these thoughts but not act on them.
Jamie Oliver On How He Overcame His Childhood Dyslexia To Write A Kids Book
Jamie Oliver is well known for his cookbooks but writing a kid's book is a new challenge for him, and he explains why it took a lot to overcome his childhood dyslexia.
Mike Goldstein Reveals Why Brisbane Isn't His Favourite Place
Comedian Mike Goldstein has been in Australia long enough to travel around and experience our divine culture. Still, there are a few reasons why Brisbane wasn't his favourite place on the map...
Boy George On Why His Send Of Humour Has Been His Saving Grace During His Fame
Boy George tells us why having the ability to laugh at himself has been his saving grace while being in the public eye for so long.
Comedian Ed Gamble On His Surprising Tattoos And Why He Has Them
Comedian Ed Gamble has a deep love for heavy metal but says he has a Coldplay face... so his surprising tattoos make up for it.
Comedian David O'Doherty On How He Turned An Online Troll's Abuse Into A Positive
Comedian David O'Doherty was trolled by someone pretending to be him, and he tells us how he turned it around to make it a positive thing.
Comedian Cal Wilson On Why The Internet Thinks Her Cat Looks Like Emma Stone
Comedian Cal Wilson has been told by the internet that her cat looks like Emma Stone but does it really or should people from the internet take a break from itself?