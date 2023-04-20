Guest Interviews
Author Jay Shetty On Thins You Can Do To Better Your Relationships
Author Jay Shetty is Australia to help to singles find love, and he tells us the things people can do better in their relationships.
alt-J On How Drummer Thom Having A Hearing Impediment Helped The Band
alt-J have one of the most unique sounds in music but we found out how their drummer, Thom, having a hearing impediment may have actually helped them.
Metallica's James Hetfield On How It Felt To Invent A Genre Of Music
Metallica invented 'thrash metal', and lead singer James Hetfield tells us how it felt at the time and reveals the feedback Elton John gave him, that made him emotional.
Comedian Tommy Little On Why Wearing A HoMie Jumper Can Change A Life
Comedian Tommy Little drops by to tell us how wearing a HoMie hoodie can help change the life of a young person affected by homelessness.
Anna And Bianca On Missing The Culinary Delights Of The I'm A Celebrity Camp
Anna and Bianca are the first celebs evicted from the jungle, and they tell us why they're missing the culinary delights of I'm A Celebrity camp.
Comedian Dylan Moran On How Flying Fuels His Cake Addiction
Irish comedian Dylan Moran had literally *just* landed in Australia when he joined us at the desk, and he tells us how flying fuels his cake addiction when he's bored on a plane.
Becky Lucas On Her Strange Thoughts About Animals
Comedian Becky Lucas has strange thoughts about animals, including... picking up an ibis bird by its beak? She tells us why it's okay to have these thoughts but not act on them.