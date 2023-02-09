Guest Interviews
Australia Post Signals That Sending Letters Could Be A Thing Of The Past
We don't know if you have heard of a thing called 'E-Mail', it's basically like an electronic letter and it seems like it may finally be spelling the end of the humble letter, with Australia Post suffering a big loss as people send less and less written love notes (and bills, we guess).
Comedian Danielle Walker Reveals The Greatest T-Shirt Ever
Comedian Danielle Walker is currently trying to take out the TaskMaster crown, but she's already won the fashion awards with the greatest shirt ever.
The One Thing Every Aussie Says That Jimmy Carr Loves
Jimmy Carr is visiting 22 places across Australia, and there's one thing that every Aussie says that the comedian just loves.
FINNEAS Finds The Perfect Sound To Sample
Singer FINNEAS and our co-host Jimmy Carr might be about to change music, after they agreed on the perfect sound to sample in FINNEAS' next song.
Salma Hayek Was Confused By Channing Tatum's Bizarre Eating Habits
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek get steamy in the latest instalment of the Magic Mike story, but behind the scenes, Salma was very confused about one thing... Channing's eating habits.
Why Singer Anne-Marie Wants Everyone To Stop Being Sad
Singer Anne-Marie's new song is called SAD B!tch and while it sounds like a song to make you sad, the singer is actually actively trying to make a hit that we can all be cheered up by, especially afte
How Ben Harper Kinda Won Another Grammy Thanks To Harry Styles
Ben Harper should have been at the Grammys, but instead he was in the studio with us! But he tells us how he kinda won another Grammy thanks to Harry Styles.