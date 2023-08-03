Guest Interviews
Anne Edmonds On The Hidden Beauty Of Aged Care Centres
Actor and comedian Anne Edmonds is performing in a musical about a nursing home, and she tells us why nursing homes can have hidden beauty and how she's learnt we fail our elderly.
Celia Pacquola On The Magic Of 'Thank God You're Here'
Celia Pacquola is the new host of the reboot of 'Thank God You're Here', and she tells us what the magic is behind walking through the blue door.
Nate Bargatze On Being Shocked There's Aussie Accents In Australia
Comedian Nate Bargatze has travelled to Australia from the U.S. for the first time, and he tells us why he's been shocked by everyone having Aussie accents.
Osher Günsberg On Why He Deserves The Gold Logie
It's Logies weekend, and one household name truly believes it's his time to win the Gold Logie... But why should we vote for Osher Günsberg? Well, let's let the man explain himself.
Zach Galifianakis Reveals Why He's Moving Away From Comedy Characters
Zach Galifianakis is best known for playing some of the most iconic comedy characters, but in his new movie 'The Beanie Bubble' he takes on a more serious role, so why the transition? We found out.
Anthony LaPaglia On How Theatre Is Different From Films
Despite decades in show business, Anthony LaPaglia has never performed on stage in Australia...until now! He tells us how theatre is so different from acting in TV and films.
Is Kyle Sandilands Really Jackie O's Bestie?
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O are some of the country's most popular radio hosts, but are they really each other's besties? Jackie reveals all.