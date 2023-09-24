Guest Interviews
Andrew Farriss On How He Came Up With The Iconic 'Need You Tonight' Riff
Andrew Farriss is the man behind the music of one of Australia's greatest bands, INXS, and he shares how he came up with the iconic riff in 'Need You Tonight' after it was credited on Dua Lipa's smash hit 'Break My Heart'.
Briggs On Why He's Confident About The Yes Vote
Aussie hip-hop heavyweight Briggs has been organising a huge festival that will be championing the yes vote, Now and Forever, and he tells us why he is so confident about the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Tom Gleeson On Why His Gold Logie Devalues Everything
Tom Gleeson is a Gold Logie winner and while he's won TV's most elite prize... He actually thinks it devalues everything he does.
Boy & Bear Reveal The Secrets Of American TV
Aussie indie-folk band Boy & Band have been dazzling the world with their sultry tunes for over a decade, but they spent a little time in the US and they shared some of the secrets behind American TV.
Sandra Sully Reveals Why She Decided To Take Part In The Masked Singer
Aussie newsreading legend Sandra Sully was the surprise reveal on The Masked Singer last night, and after saying no to reality TV for years, we find out why she decided to put on a mask and sing.
Adam Hills On Realising His Ultimate Dream For The First Time
Adam Hills is a funnyman who has been MIA from comedy for a while, but as he is set to release his documentary "Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot", he explains how he realised that his dream was actually to play rubgy league.
Nedd Brockmann On Why He Feels Unstoppable
Record-breaking runner Nedd Brockmann raised a whopping $2.5 million for charity after he ran the entirety of Australia and became a huge inspiration for the nation, but he explains how that made him feel unstoppable after achieving the gruelling feat.