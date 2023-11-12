Guest Interviews
Abbie Chatfield On The Power Of Saying 'No'
Abbie Chatfield has her own podcast, a national tour and was the host of a high-profile radio show, and she tells us why it felt so good to walk away from her radio role.
Caroline Rhea On Why She Identifies As A Witch
Caroline Rhea bewitched us all in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and now the actor and comedian tells us why she now identifies as a witch, and gives the desk a horoscope reading.
Amaury Guichon Reveals How He Became A Dessert Master
Amaury Guichon left school at 14 to chase his dessert dreams. Now he's a social media star after showing off his incredible chocolate sculptures. However, his journey to fame was not an easy one.
Emma & Hayley Watkins On Just How Difficult The Amazing Race is
Emma & Hayley Watkins told us just how challenging The Amazing Race really is, and how they felt when they won it in one of the nicest moments in the race's history.
Jessica Mauboy On How She Knew She'd Met The Love Of Her Life
Jessica Mauboy tells us how a fun game of 'Truth or Dare' ended up with her meeting the love of her life, and the prophetic song that was playing when they first met.
Dara Ó Briain On Why He Isn't A Fan of Seeing Himself On Big Screens
Last time we had Dara Ó Briain on the show, it was over Zoom, but when we had him in the studio, he told us why he had a problem with putting him on the big screen...
Phil Wang On Why He Chose To Wear A Yellow Bodysuit On Taskmaster
Phil Wang will long be remembered for his yellow bodysuit on Taskmaster UK and the comedian tells us why he chose to wear it.