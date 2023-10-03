Guest Interviews
Chet Faker On Why He Has Gone Back To Using 'Chet Faker'
Chet Faker was propelled onto the world's music stage with his groovy cover of 'No Diggity', but after moving away from his stage name and working under Nick Murphy, he tells us why he has made a return to his original moniker.
Amanda Keller On Why She's Obsessed With Outlander
Amanda Keller has revealed that she is addicted to romance novels, but her obsession with the Netflix series 'Outlander' might be a bit next level...
Tim Minchin On How It Feels Bringing The Groundhog Day Musical To Australia
Musical genius Tim Minchin's fabulous Groundhog Day musical has been wowing audiences overseas, but as it is set to come to Australia, he tells us what it means to him to bring it home.
Matthew McConaughey On How Dangerous Social Media Is For Kids
Matthew McConaughey has just penned a philosophical children's book, Just Because, and as he reflects on his own childhood and teenage years, he shares how dangerous he thinks social media is for kids.
Genesis Owusu On The Time He Broke The Enmore Theatre
Genesis Owusu's new album 'STRUGGLER' is a slice of genre-blending brilliance that has garnered him seven ARIA nominations this year, but he tells us about the time he broke the Enmore Theatre.
Scottie Pippen On What It Was Like To Play For One Of The Greatest Spo
Scottie Pippen has won six NBA championships, made seven all-star appearances and taken home two Olympic Gold medals, we ask him what it’s like to play for one of the most iconic teams of all time.
Michael Hing On The Do's And Don'ts Of Proposing
Michael Hing recently got married, but his proposal didn’t quite go according to plan, so now he can officially reveal the do’s and don’ts of proposing to your partner.
Life Uncut's Britt And Laura On Why Couples Should Never Swap Sides Of The Bed
Life Uncut is one of Australia's most popular podcasts, and it's about to head on tour... but before they head around Australia, we thought it was best to get their opinion on our relationship dramas, like... should couples switch sides of the bed?