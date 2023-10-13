Guest Interviews
Adam Hills And An Unexpected Spicks And Specks Reunion
Adam Hills is in the country to hold an amazing event to raise awareness of Standing Adaptive Tennis, but when he arrived at the desk, he had no idea he was in for a Spicks and Specks reunion.
The Living End Reveal If They Can Remember Their First Album Actually
The Living End's first album came out 25 years ago and well, nobody rocks like one of the greatest Aussie bands of our time, so, we found out if they actually remember their first album coming out.
Claudia Karvan On What She Wants To Give Back To The Next Generation
Aussie acting legend Claudia Karvan got her first big break when she was only 10 years old, and now she wants to find the next big star with a new young stars initiative and she tells us why she wants to give back to the next generation of actors.
Charlotte Crosby On How She Broke The Masked Singer's One Big Rule
You would think Charlotte Crosby knows the rules of reality TV after she shot to stardom on Geordie Shore and went into the jungle for Australia's I'm A Celeb, but she told us that she actually broke The Masked Singer's one big rule...
Darcy Moore On How He Felt When Dad Handed Him The AFL Cup
Darcy Moore led Collingwood to their 16th premiership, which meant that his dad, two-time Brownlow medalist Peter Moore, was able to hand him the AFL Premiership Cup. Darcy tells us how he felt in that beautiful moment.
Grant & Chezzi Denyer On How Brutal The Amazing Race Was
Grant Denyer had the whole of Australia worried as we watched him suffer through heatstroke on The Amazing Race, so Grant and Chezzi shared with us just how brutal the race was.
Gary Janetti On Whether He Fears The Wrath Of The Royal Family
Gary Janetti has been writing on some of the funniest television shows in the world, but he has spent years taking aim at the royal family and their kids...so does he feel like he's being watched and