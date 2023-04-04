Guest Interviews
Actor Geena Davis On how Thelma And Louise Changed Hollywood For Women
Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis explains why she thinks women aren't given the main roles in big movies and the unconscious bias in Hollywood.
Actor Nicholas Braun On Why Succession Fans Love Cousin Greg
Nicholas Braun plays everybody's favourite cousin on 'Succession', and he tells why he thinks fans just love Greg so much.
Kerri-Anne Kennerley On How Much Of The Real Kerri-Anne Will We See In The Jungle
Queen of TV Kerri-Anne Kennerley is heading into the jungle for I'm A Celebrity Australia, and she tells us why she's not frightened of anything... and if we'll see the real Kerri-Anne.
Anne Edmonds On The One Thing That Annoys Her About Having A Kid
Anne Edmonds is a new mother, and while she's loving it, a lot, there is one thing that she could really do without...
Damon Hill On If Oscar Piastri Can Impress On His Home Debut
Damon Hill is taking to Albert Park for this year's Australian Grand Prix and ahead of the race, we ask the F1 legend if Oscar Piastri really can become the name to beat in the sport.
Why Daniel Ricciardo Is Happy To Not be on The Australian Grand Prix Grid In Melbourne
Daniel Ricciardo won't be on the grid when the Australian Grand Prix begins, but he tells us why he's happy with that decision and how he's able to see more of his family with his downtime.
Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston On How Weird It Is Being Friends And Having To Kiss While Filming
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back starring a a loved-up couple in their new film, but they tells us the daily ritual Adam put them through every time they had to kiss on camera.