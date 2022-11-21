The Project

Why The New Avatar Movie Has Taken So Long To Make
The countdown is on to the second Avatar movie finally coming to cinemas and we found out why it's taken 13 long years from the stars of the movie Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder5 mins

Bliss n Eso - The Lie That Formed The Trio We Know

Bliss n Eso are about to head out on tour but tonight we found out that a lie is what formed the rap group for the first time. And it’s a big lie.

image-placeholder6 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

Basketballer Isaac Humphries Opens Up About Becoming First Active Gay NBL Player

Last week, Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries became the first active NBL player to come out as gay. Isaac joined us to tell us about how life has been since and how he hopes to help others going forward.

image-placeholder4 mins

Rüfüs Du Sol On The One Thing That Causes Tension On Tour

Rüfüs Du Sol have been traveling around the world together for years but there’s one thing they have agreed they can argue about.

image-placeholder4 mins

Disenchanted - Why The Movie Is Actually A Love Letter

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph are teaming up for the new Disney+ movie Disenchanted, but Amy tells us why this movie made her realise a lot about her how she mothers her daughter.

image-placeholder7 mins

Why Nat's What I Reckon Just Hates Packet Sauce

Nat’s What I Reckon is a comedian turned cook who has a big problem with packet pasta sauce. But why? We heavily interrogate to find out just what is wrong with the nation's staple.

image-placeholder7 mins

Alan Carr On How Life Differs Abroad When You Are Divorced

Alan Carr was married last time he came to Australia but now that’s all over, he has a very different plan for his time Down Under.

image-placeholder4 mins

Groove Armada On The Time The Music Duo Insulted The U.S.

Groove Armada are known for their risque lyrics, but it was a comment made during an interview with a U.S. radio show that meant they had to be escorted from the premises.

