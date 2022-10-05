Guest Interviews
The Kooks On Why 'Naive' Was Almost Never A Hit
The Kooks burst on to the scene 15 years ago with their hit song Naive, and Luke Pritchard and Hugh Harris tell who we can thank for it being released... and who wasn't so keen on people hearing it.
Why The First And Forever Festival Is So Important For First Nations A
The all new Indigenous-led music event, The First and Forever Festival, is the newest event to hit the summer schedule. Rapper and author Briggs curated the lineup himself, and he tells us how he and
Christian Bale On Working With Chris Hemsworth And Margot Robbie
Superstar Christian Bale has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he tells us why he loves working with our very own Aussies, Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.
How Isla Fisher's Books Are Helping Kids Stay True To Themselves
Isla Fisher has been on our screens for years, but the actor has now turned to writing kids' books. Isla tells us why it's important for her stories to help kids stay true to themselves and find their path in life.
Benson Boone Surprises Us All With The Most Perfect Introduction
Benson Boone is best known for being on American Idol, but he’s ready to introduce himself to Australia and my oh my does he have a perfect way to do it.
Eric Idle Reveals The Genius Way He Copes With Terrible News
Eric Idle has been given a pretty awful diagnosis in his life, but he’s come up with a genius way to keep everyone laughing.
Craig David On Why His 7 Days Are Different Now
Craig David was 17 when he wrote his hit song '7 Days'. He tells us how he and the world have changed since then, and just what his 7 Days would entail now.