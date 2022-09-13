The Project

Why Is Singer Teddy Swims Actually Called Teddy Swims?
NC | News

Teddy Swims is an incredible singer but as we found out Teddy Swims is not his real name, so what does it mean?

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder8 mins

Why Is Singer Teddy Swims Actually Called Teddy Swims?

Teddy Swims is an incredible singer but as we found out Teddy Swims is not his real name, so what does it mean?

image-placeholder8 mins

George Clooney Reveals His First Impression Of Julia Roberts

George Clooney & Julia Roberts have been friends for years but what did they think of each other when they met for the first time? Carrie Bickmore found out.

image-placeholder7 mins

Robbie Williams On Modern Day Music

Robbie Williams is celebrating his 25th year as a popstar but, as we found out, he really doesn’t want to talk much about it for one reason…

image-placeholder6 mins

Bill Bailey On British PMs

Bill Bailey loves to mock Australia for cycling through Prime Ministers like there is no tomorrow but the tables have turned and we really made sure he knew it…

image-placeholder5 mins

EXTRA: Robbie Williams Reveals His Love Of AFL (And Mullets)

Robbie Williams is set to take the stage at the AFL Grand Final and Waleed Aly found out that he has quite a long history of watching the sport... plus, he loves mullets.

image-placeholder6 mins

Marlon Williams On Inventing A New Music Genre

Marlon Williams describes his new album as 'Māori disco bop', and he tells us how he invented a new genre of music.

image-placeholder8 mins

Brian Cox On Why The World Has Fallen In Love With Succession

Actor Brian Cox is part of the most horrible family on television in 'Succession', but he tells us why the world has fallen in love with them.

image-placeholder5 mins

Damien Power On Why Humans Protect Their Stupid

Comedian Damien Power tells us all about his amazement in the gaps of human evolution, and why he think we're the only species to protect their stupid.

2022