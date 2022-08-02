The Project

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Why Dilruk Jayasinha Is Embarrassed About How He Met His Girlfriend
NC | News

Air Date: Tue 2 Aug 2022

Dilruk Jayasinha often talked about his dating life on stage, and now he fills us in on how the embarrassing way he met his girlfriend.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder4 mins

Why Dilruk Jayasinha Is Embarrassed About How He Met His Girlfriend

Dilruk Jayasinha often talked about his dating life on stage, and now he fills us in on how the embarrassing way he met his girlfriend.

image-placeholder6 mins

Jane Fonda On Why Sometimes Being Unlucky Can Be An Advantage

Legendary actor Jane Fonda has devoted her life to worthy causes and activism. Her new movie is all about Luck, and she tells us why being unlucky, can sometimes be an advantage.

image-placeholder7 mins

YUNGBLUD On How His Melbourne Gig Went A Little Wrong

Yungblud is on tour around Australia at the moment, but he had small dental mishap on stage in Melbourne. He tells us what happened and just how great Aussie dentists are.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Killers On Why Chart Success Doesn't Mean Everything

The Killers' 'Mr Brightside' may still be on the Australian music charts at 28, but Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. tell us why they don't measure success by the charts anymore.

image-placeholder6 mins

The Very 'Melbourne' Thing Angourie Rice Misses

Aussie actor Angourie Rice may be conquering Hollywood after her roles in Spider-Man and most recently, Honor Society, but there is one very 'Melbourne' thing she misses when far from home

image-placeholder7 mins

Ben Harper On The Difference Between Telling A Story With Words And With Music

Ben Harper plays most of the instruments on his latest album. He tells us if it is harder or easier to write a song without lyrics.

image-placeholder8 mins

Ryan Tedder On Working With The Biggest Names In Music

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry; Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to name a few. He tells Lisa Wilkinson what makes working with each star so different. Plus, he shares some exclusive news!

image-placeholder7 mins

Don McLean On The Story Behind 'American Pie'

For decades, the meaning of Don McLean's 'American Pie' has kept generations mystified. Lisa sat down with Don, who explained how the song came to be.and#13;#TheProjectTV

2022