Guest Interviews
Why Dilruk Jayasinha Is Embarrassed About How He Met His Girlfriend
Dilruk Jayasinha often talked about his dating life on stage, and now he fills us in on how the embarrassing way he met his girlfriend.
Jane Fonda On Why Sometimes Being Unlucky Can Be An Advantage
Legendary actor Jane Fonda has devoted her life to worthy causes and activism. Her new movie is all about Luck, and she tells us why being unlucky, can sometimes be an advantage.
YUNGBLUD On How His Melbourne Gig Went A Little Wrong
Yungblud is on tour around Australia at the moment, but he had small dental mishap on stage in Melbourne. He tells us what happened and just how great Aussie dentists are.
The Killers On Why Chart Success Doesn't Mean Everything
The Killers' 'Mr Brightside' may still be on the Australian music charts at 28, but Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. tell us why they don't measure success by the charts anymore.
The Very 'Melbourne' Thing Angourie Rice Misses
Aussie actor Angourie Rice may be conquering Hollywood after her roles in Spider-Man and most recently, Honor Society, but there is one very 'Melbourne' thing she misses when far from home
Ben Harper On The Difference Between Telling A Story With Words And With Music
Ben Harper plays most of the instruments on his latest album. He tells us if it is harder or easier to write a song without lyrics.
Ryan Tedder On Working With The Biggest Names In Music
OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry; Adele, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to name a few. He tells Lisa Wilkinson what makes working with each star so different. Plus, he shares some exclusive news!