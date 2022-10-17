Guest Interviews
Why 'Bros' Is Such An Important Movie
'Bros' is the latest romcom to hit the big screen, and stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane tell us why it's such an important movie for the LGTBQI+ community.
Flea On His Tip To Stop Yourself Thinking About Age
Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea has just celebrated his 60th birthday, and he tells us why he doesn't think about his age and enjoys the life he lives.
Trinny Woodall On Why Makeup Is Important To Take Time For Yourself
Trinny Woodall tells us why she believes many turned to makeup during lockdowns, and why taking the time to reclaim their identity was the ultimate self-care practice.
Rodger Corser On The Lies And Deceit Of 'The Traitors'
Lies and deceit are all part of Channel 10's new show 'The Traitors'. Host Rodger Corser tells how the deception works, and how heated it gets in the mansion.
Esther Perel - The Toughest Things Couples Experience
Esther Perel is a world- famous psychotherapist and she tells us what the toughest things couples experience are and how they can resolve their issues.
Thelma Plum Reveals What It's Like To Work With Paul McCartney
Thelma Plum has worked with some of the best in music and the biggest of them all is Paul McCartney, but just how amazing is he really?
Virginia Gay On Why She Reimagined Cyrano With A Happy Ending
Virginia Gay is bringing Cyrano to the stage, but there are a few changes to the classic romance. She tells us why this time around, Cyrano gets a happy ending.