Weird Al Yankovic: The Madonna Relationship In His Movie That Isn't Quite Real
Weird Al Yankovic is best known for his incredible song parodies and now he's got a movie about his life, but there's one part about Madonna that isn't quite all true.

image-placeholder7 mins

Keith Urban: How His Duet 'That's When' With Taylor Swift Came About

Keith Urban’s duet ‘That’s When’ with Taylor Swift is an absolute tune but it came about in a very bizarre way and the location Keith received the call in, is VERY Australian.

image-placeholder6 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

Vir Das On Why Bollywood Is Currently Better Than Hollywood

Vir Das is one of the most famous comedians to come from India, and he reveals to us why he thinks Bollywood is actually better than Hollywood right now.

image-placeholder4 mins

The Betoota Advocate On Why The Australian Dream Is Dying

Journalist titans Clancy Overell and Errol Parker, the editors of The Betoota Advocate, tell us why the Australian dream is dying, and how the glorious town of Betoota will save it.

image-placeholder9 mins

Jay Pharoah's Incredible Range Of Impressions

Comedian Jay Pharoah is known for his incredible impressions, and he gives us a lesson on how he can switch between the 260 voices in his head.

image-placeholder7 mins

Catherine Martin On The Sheer Amount Of Costumes Needed For Elvis

Catherine Martin is one of Australia’s greatest exports to Hollywood, best know for her costumes and set designs. But she tells us why costumes for Elvis were the hardest... and the incredible amount

image-placeholder6 mins

Steph Tisdell On How She's Paving The Way For First Nations Talent

Comedian Steph Tisdell says she owes her career to the First Nation comedians that walked before her, and she tells us why she's making it her mission to do the same for new talent.

image-placeholder6 mins

Daniel Sloss' Plan To Prove To His Kid He's Cool

Comedian Daniel Sloss has the perfect photo that he will show his kid in 10 years time to prove that he's a cool dad.

2022