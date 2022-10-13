Guest Interviews
Virginia Gay On Why She Reimagined Cyrano With A Happy Ending
Virginia Gay is bringing Cyrano to the stage, but there are a few changes to the classic romance. She tells us why this time around, Cyrano gets a happy ending.
Charlie Hunnam On His Bad Luck In India
Charlie Hunnam tells Georgie Tunny about the love he has for India, even though he had some pretty bad luck while filming his latest movie 'Shantaram'.
Why This Will Be Jamie Lee Curtis' Last Halloween Movie
Spooky Season is here, and while watching Halloween movies is the perfect thing to do this time of year, Jamie Lee Curtis tells us why the latest instalment of the best spooky franchise of them all will be her last.
Todd Sampson: Why Parents Should Be Worried Of 'Omegle'
Todd Sampson’s new season of 'Mirror Mirror' kicks off tonight, but in the show there is one website that kids keep bringing up, and this is why parents should be worried.
Logan Martin On How He Won The World's Attention With BMX
Logan Martin was the breakout star at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in the BMX. He tells us how he stays motivated on his way to becoming an extreme sport legend. Plus, he and Carrie bond over their love of tattoos (kind of).
Illy On Why He Chose To Stick To Music Over His Law Degree
Aussie hip hop star Illy has been dropping hits for years, but he tells why he did a law degree, and if he'll ever use it!
Darren Hayes On Why His New Album Is So Important
Darren Hayes is an Aussie superstar, and his new album has just been released and he tells us why it is so important to him.