Guest Interviews
Vir Das On Why Bollywood Is Currently Better Than Hollywood
Vir Das is one of the most famous comedians to come from India, and he reveals to us why he thinks Bollywood is actually better than Hollywood right now.
The Betoota Advocate On Why The Australian Dream Is Dying
Journalist titans Clancy Overell and Errol Parker, the editors of The Betoota Advocate, tell us why the Australian dream is dying, and how the glorious town of Betoota will save it.
Jay Pharoah's Incredible Range Of Impressions
Comedian Jay Pharoah is known for his incredible impressions, and he gives us a lesson on how he can switch between the 260 voices in his head.
Catherine Martin On The Sheer Amount Of Costumes Needed For Elvis
Catherine Martin is one of Australia’s greatest exports to Hollywood, best know for her costumes and set designs. But she tells us why costumes for Elvis were the hardest... and the incredible amount
Steph Tisdell On How She's Paving The Way For First Nations Talent
Comedian Steph Tisdell says she owes her career to the First Nation comedians that walked before her, and she tells us why she's making it her mission to do the same for new talent.
Daniel Sloss' Plan To Prove To His Kid He's Cool
Comedian Daniel Sloss has the perfect photo that he will show his kid in 10 years time to prove that he's a cool dad.
Why The ARIA Awards Were So Incredible For Our First Nations Communities This Year
It was a big night for First Nations artists at the ARIA Awards last night, and we catch up with one of the winners, Budjerah, who tells us how incredible the night was for First Nations communities.