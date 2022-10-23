The Project

Viola Davis On The Message She'd Give To Her Younger Self
Viola Davis is at the top of Hollywood, but it has been a struggle. The celebrated actor tells us the message she would give to seven-year-old Viola.

Guest Interviews

4 mins

49 secs

Sam Taunton On The Marketing Idea That Didn't Go To Plan

Sam Taunton thought he'd advertise his comedy in a new way, but it didn't quite go to plan.

6 mins

Tame Impala - Why Kevin Parker Is Known As Tame Impala

In what some people may find confusing, Kevin Parker is Tame Impala, but what differs between the two of them? Well, we have finally found out!

5 mins

Chad Reed - Why Motocross Is More Popular In The US Than In Australia

Chad Reed is one of the world’s best motocross riders, and while he’s been away for a couple of years, he is BACK but we want to know why the sport isn’t as big in Australia as it is in the U.S (and he has the perfect response).

5 mins

Magda Szubanski On The Health Test That Changed Everything

While Magda Szubanski was filming her latest show about the state of Australians' health, the results of her own tests changed the course of the show.

7 mins

The Moment That Broke The Backstreet Boys' Hearts

An entire generation grew up on the moves and music of the Backstreet Boys, but they tell us the moment that broke the band's heart in their near-three decades together.

4 mins

The Incredible Reaction One Man Has To Ella Hooper's Music That She Lo

Ella Hooper has been making music for over 20 years, but the reaction of one man makes her more excited than anything.

6 mins

Aunty Donna Rewarding The Desk With Gifts For A Favourable Interview

It may only be October, but the boys from Aunty Donna are getting ready Christmas and they're on the desk to give gifts so this interview goes well.

2022