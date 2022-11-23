The Project

Tom Felton On Why Harry Potter Still Means So Much To Fans
Tom Felton tells us why the Harry Potter books and movies still mean so much to people, and why some fans forget he's not really Draco Malfoy.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder6 mins

image-placeholder7 mins

Guy Pearce On Coming Back To Neighbours

Aussie actor Guy Pearce returned to Ramsay Street for the 'Neighbours' finale, and he tells us how he had to find out who Mike Young was after all these years.

image-placeholder5 mins

Rob Beckett Meets The Australian Version Of Himself

English comedian Rob Beckett has travelled halfway around the world, only to meet the Australian version of himself.

image-placeholder5 mins

Bliss n Eso - The Lie That Formed The Trio We Know

Bliss n Eso are about to head out on tour but tonight we found out that a lie is what formed the rap group for the first time. And it’s a big lie.

image-placeholder6 mins

Why The New Avatar Movie Has Taken So Long To Make

The countdown is on to the second Avatar movie finally coming to cinemas and we found out why it's taken 13 long years from the stars of the movie Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis.

image-placeholder6 mins

Basketballer Isaac Humphries Opens Up About Becoming First Active Gay NBL Player

Last week, Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries became the first active NBL player to come out as gay. Isaac joined us to tell us about how life has been since and how he hopes to help others going forward.

image-placeholder4 mins

Rüfüs Du Sol On The One Thing That Causes Tension On Tour

Rüfüs Du Sol have been traveling around the world together for years but there’s one thing they have agreed they can argue about.

image-placeholder4 mins

Disenchanted - Why The Movie Is Actually A Love Letter

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph are teaming up for the new Disney+ movie Disenchanted, but Amy tells us why this movie made her realise a lot about her how she mothers her daughter.

