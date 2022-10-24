Guest Interviews
Tim Minchin On Why He Prefers To Perform Barefoot
Tim Minchin is a comedian-composer-musical genius, but he tells why he can only perform barefoot.
Viola Davis On The Message She'd Give To Her Younger Self
Viola Davis is at the top of Hollywood, but it has been a struggle. The celebrated actor tells us the message she would give to seven-year-old Viola.
Sam Taunton On The Marketing Idea That Didn't Go To Plan
Sam Taunton thought he'd advertise his comedy in a new way, but it didn't quite go to plan.
Tame Impala - Why Kevin Parker Is Known As Tame Impala
In what some people may find confusing, Kevin Parker is Tame Impala, but what differs between the two of them? Well, we have finally found out!
Chad Reed - Why Motocross Is More Popular In The US Than In Australia
Chad Reed is one of the world’s best motocross riders, and while he’s been away for a couple of years, he is BACK but we want to know why the sport isn’t as big in Australia as it is in the U.S (and he has the perfect response).
Magda Szubanski On The Health Test That Changed Everything
While Magda Szubanski was filming her latest show about the state of Australians' health, the results of her own tests changed the course of the show.
The Moment That Broke The Backstreet Boys' Hearts
An entire generation grew up on the moves and music of the Backstreet Boys, but they tell us the moment that broke the band's heart in their near-three decades together.