Guest Interviews
Thomas Weatherall On Why He Didn't Watch The Original Heartbreak High
Thomas Weatherall is one of the breakout stars of the reboot of Heartbreak High, but he tells us why he hasn't watched the original show from the 90s.
Jimeoin - Why The Comedian Is Going To Stop Taking His Shirt Off
Jimeoin has been taking his shirt off for years but it's all about to change... and it's all for one big reason.
Salma Hayek On Why She Loves Her Animals
Salma Hayek tells us why she loves caring after her menagerie of animals and all about her owl's weird favourite drink.
Alicia Keys On How A Christmas Game Almost Went Wrong
Alicia Keys' family Christmases are usually big affairs, but she tells us how a fun family game almost caused a few problems!
Nedd Brockmann's Lasting Impact After Epic Cross-Country Run
Maggots in his toenails, blisters, sleep deprivation are just some of the things Nedd Brockmann battled during his epic run across the country. He drops by to tell us how he's recovering, and the incredible little girl he's inspired.
Paul Kelly On His Family's Competitive Christmas Tradition
Paul Kelly tells us the competitive tradition his family takes part in across state borders every Christmas.
Baker Boy On How Dance Translates Across Languages
Baker Boy is just as well-known for his dance moves as he is his music, and he tells us how he uses traditional and modern dance to tell his stories.