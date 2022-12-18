The Project

Thomas Weatherall On Why He Didn't Watch The Original Heartbreak High
NC | News

Thomas Weatherall is one of the breakout stars of the reboot of Heartbreak High, but he tells us why he hasn't watched the original show from the 90s.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder6 mins

Thomas Weatherall On Why He Didn't Watch The Original Heartbreak High

Thomas Weatherall is one of the breakout stars of the reboot of Heartbreak High, but he tells us why he hasn't watched the original show from the 90s.

image-placeholder6 mins

Jimeoin - Why The Comedian Is Going To Stop Taking His Shirt Off

Jimeoin has been taking his shirt off for years but it's all about to change... and it's all for one big reason.

image-placeholder5 mins

Salma Hayek On Why She Loves Her Animals

Salma Hayek tells us why she loves caring after her menagerie of animals and all about her owl's weird favourite drink.

image-placeholder6 mins

Alicia Keys On How A Christmas Game Almost Went Wrong

Alicia Keys' family Christmases are usually big affairs, but she tells us how a fun family game almost caused a few problems!

image-placeholder4 mins

Nedd Brockmann's Lasting Impact After Epic Cross-Country Run

Maggots in his toenails, blisters, sleep deprivation are just some of the things Nedd Brockmann battled during his epic run across the country. He drops by to tell us how he's recovering, and the incredible little girl he's inspired.

image-placeholder5 mins

Paul Kelly On His Family's Competitive Christmas Tradition

Paul Kelly tells us the competitive tradition his family takes part in across state borders every Christmas.

image-placeholder5 mins

Baker Boy On How Dance Translates Across Languages

Baker Boy is just as well-known for his dance moves as he is his music, and he tells us how he uses traditional and modern dance to tell his stories.

image-placeholder8 mins

John Krasinski And Michael Kelly On Why The Office Is Still So Loved

John Krasinski and Michael Kelly are back on our screens in the political thriller 'Jack Ryan', but they tells us why 'The Office' is still so loved and John reveals why it's the thing he's most proud of.

2022