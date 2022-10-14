Guest Interviews
Esther Perel - The Toughest Things Couples Experience
Esther Perel is a world- famous psychotherapist and she tells us what the toughest things couples experience are and how they can resolve their issues.
Thelma Plum Reveals What It's Like To Work With Paul McCartney
Thelma Plum has worked with some of the best in music and the biggest of them all is Paul McCartney, but just how amazing is he really?
Virginia Gay On Why She Reimagined Cyrano With A Happy Ending
Virginia Gay is bringing Cyrano to the stage, but there are a few changes to the classic romance. She tells us why this time around, Cyrano gets a happy ending.
Charlie Hunnam On His Bad Luck In India
Charlie Hunnam tells Georgie Tunny about the love he has for India, even though he had some pretty bad luck while filming his latest movie 'Shantaram'.
Why This Will Be Jamie Lee Curtis' Last Halloween Movie
Spooky Season is here, and while watching Halloween movies is the perfect thing to do this time of year, Jamie Lee Curtis tells us why the latest instalment of the best spooky franchise of them all will be her last.
Todd Sampson: Why Parents Should Be Worried Of 'Omegle'
Todd Sampson’s new season of 'Mirror Mirror' kicks off tonight, but in the show there is one website that kids keep bringing up, and this is why parents should be worried.
Logan Martin On How He Won The World's Attention With BMX
Logan Martin was the breakout star at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in the BMX. He tells us how he stays motivated on his way to becoming an extreme sport legend. Plus, he and Carrie bond over their love of tattoos (kind of).