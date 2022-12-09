The Project

The Surprise Job Fatboy Slim Took On During The Pandemic
Fatboy Slim is best known for his absolute bangers but during the pandemic, when there was no music festivals to play to, he took up a very, very surprising job.

Guest Interviews

