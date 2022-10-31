Guest Interviews
The Pre-Gig Ritual That Kings Of Leon Have Done Since Day One
The Kings Of Leon are one of the biggest bands in the world with eight albums under their belt but there’s one thing that hasn’t changed since day one.
Francesca Cumani - Why The Melbourne Cup Is So Special
Francesca Cumani has dialled into the Melbourne Cup for the last two years from the UK, but now she’s back in Australia and reveals to us why she loves the Cup Carnival so much.
Jay Laga'aia On Why Taking Your Date To A Horror Show Is A Brilliant I
We're deep into spooky season now, and Jay Laga'aia tells us why he think taking your date to a horror show is a brilliant idea.
Costa Georgiadis On Why Kids Need To Be Exploring Their Gardens
Australia's favourite garden guru, Costa Georgiadis tells why getting out into the garden and getting dirty is so important for kids.
David Wenham On Why We Still Love The Christmas Scrooge
David Wenham is hitting the stage at Ebenezer Scrooge, and he tells us why we all still love the classic tale of falling in love with Christmas.
Urzila Carlson On The Art Of Taking Naughty Pics As You Get Older
Comedian Urzila Carlson tells why it's so difficult to talk naughty pics as she gets older, and how she's perfected it.
Tim Minchin On Why He Prefers To Perform Barefoot
Tim Minchin is a comedian-composer-musical genius, but he tells why he can only perform barefoot.