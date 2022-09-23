The Project

The One Thing Katie Noonan Needed To Remember At The AFL Grand Final
NC | News

Kate Noonan is about to light the AFL Grand Final and we spoke to her all about how nervous she is and the one thing she really hopes she can remember.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder6 mins

Hugh Sheridan Reveals The One Error Australians Are Making

Hugh Sheridan is an actor and incredible singer and tonight he reveals to us the one thing Aussies keep forgetting about the national anthem now it’s had a slight change…

image-placeholder5 mins

The One Thing Katie Noonan Needed To Remember At The AFL Grand Final

Kate Noonan is about to light the AFL Grand Final and we spoke to her all about how nervous she is and the one thing she really hopes she can remember.

image-placeholder16 mins

Robbie Williams On His Love Of Performing And His Talented Daughter

Robbie Williams returned to Australia just a few months ago for a couple of nights of concerts, and he tells us why a moment before he went on stage restored his love of performing. Also, we find out just how talented one of his kids is.

image-placeholder6 mins

Singer Tom Grennan On Fighting David Beckham In A Boxing Match

British singer Tom Grennan is a man of many talents, but how did he go against David Beckham in a boxing match? He tells us all about it.

image-placeholder10 mins

Mel C On The Downward Spiral During The Height Of Fame

Mel C is best remembered for being one of the incredible Spice Girls but she tells us about the battles the band had and how it led to some of her lowest lows.Mel C is best remembered for being one of

image-placeholder6 mins

John Legend On What He Loves About Being A Parent

John Legend took his whole family to the Grammys and while his kids are very different to each other, he reveals what he and Chrissy Teigen love about being parents.

image-placeholder7 mins

Hillary Clinton On Why She Stayed With Bill

Hillary Clinton is one gutsy women on a mission to tell the stories of other gutsy women. She joins us with her daughter Chelsea and reveals why staying with Bill Clinton was the bravest thing she has ever done.

image-placeholder6 mins

Alok Reveals All About Their Life-Changing Moment In Australia

American writer, performance artist and comedian Alok had a life changing moment when visiting Melbourne six years ago. They tell us about the moment it happened and why they aren't afraid to come back to Australia.

2022