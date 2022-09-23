Guest Interviews
Hugh Sheridan Reveals The One Error Australians Are Making
Hugh Sheridan is an actor and incredible singer and tonight he reveals to us the one thing Aussies keep forgetting about the national anthem now it’s had a slight change…
The One Thing Katie Noonan Needed To Remember At The AFL Grand Final
Kate Noonan is about to light the AFL Grand Final and we spoke to her all about how nervous she is and the one thing she really hopes she can remember.
Robbie Williams On His Love Of Performing And His Talented Daughter
Robbie Williams returned to Australia just a few months ago for a couple of nights of concerts, and he tells us why a moment before he went on stage restored his love of performing. Also, we find out just how talented one of his kids is.
Singer Tom Grennan On Fighting David Beckham In A Boxing Match
British singer Tom Grennan is a man of many talents, but how did he go against David Beckham in a boxing match? He tells us all about it.
Mel C On The Downward Spiral During The Height Of Fame
Mel C is best remembered for being one of the incredible Spice Girls but she tells us about the battles the band had and how it led to some of her lowest lows.Mel C is best remembered for being one of
John Legend On What He Loves About Being A Parent
John Legend took his whole family to the Grammys and while his kids are very different to each other, he reveals what he and Chrissy Teigen love about being parents.
Hillary Clinton On Why She Stayed With Bill
Hillary Clinton is one gutsy women on a mission to tell the stories of other gutsy women. She joins us with her daughter Chelsea and reveals why staying with Bill Clinton was the bravest thing she has ever done.