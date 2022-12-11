Guest Interviews
The Offspring On How Punk Has Changed
The Offspring have been around since the mid 80s, and have given us 10 albums of hits. But Dexter and Noodles tell is punk is still as punk as it was when they first started.
The Surprise Job Fatboy Slim Took On During The Pandemic
Fatboy Slim is best known for his absolute bangers but during the pandemic, when there was no music festivals to play to, he took up a very, very surprising job.
The Many Voices The Walking Dead Actor Can Make
Ross Marquand is most famous for playing Aaron in the Walking Dead, but we found out he can also do many, many impressions of famous people, including a very good Donald Trump.
John Safran On The Vicious Cycle Of Vapers And Smokers
John Safran has taken on big tobacco companies in his new book, but he found vapers and smokers are getting stuck in a vicious cycle to kick the habit.
Mitch Tambo On Reimagining Silent Night In The First Nations Language Gamilaraay
Mitch Tambo has reimagined the classic Christmas song Silent Night in the First Nations language of Gamilaraay. He tells us why he chose Silent Night was the perfect song to choose.
Taking Over TikTok With Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor may be all about that bass, but Georgie finds out how she became a TikTok queen, and how it's changed the way she writes her songs.
Rob Mills Bonds With Robert Irwin Over Khaki
It turns out Rob Mills and Robert Irwin have more than their name in common, they also have a shared love of... khaki?