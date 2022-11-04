Guest Interviews
The Most Chaotic TV Interview This Year
Julia Morris joined us at the desk, and we tried to write a caption, but too much happened that we couldn't quite explain it. We think it's because 'the doctor' is here, too.
Ladyhawke On Her Comeback From A Health Scare
Ladyhawke is finally back Down Under after 5 years stuck in New Zealand, but during that time, she's given birth and had a major health scare that has changed her whole perception of life.
Macklemore On The Journey Through Recovery From Addiction
Macklemore opens up about the tough journey from recovery from addiction, and how the system needs to change to help more people. If you find yourself struggling, help is available at LIFELINE on 13 11 14.
Craig David On What Was Missing From '7 Days'
Craig David was 17 years old when he wrote his hit song '7 Days', and he tells us the one detail that was missing from his week.
Donna Hay On Why Cooking For Christmas Is Complicated
Donna Hay is an expert in the kitchen, but she tells us why even she finds cooking for Christmas complicated.
Fifi Box On Why it’s Important To Discuss How Families Work With Your
Every kid has a different family, and Fifi Box tells us why it is her mission to make sure her own children understand everyone comes from different types of families.
Kitty Flanagan On How You Know A Relationship Is About To Be Over
Kitty Flanagan's comedy is relatable about being in a relationship, and she tells us how you know when a relationship is doomed.