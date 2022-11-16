Guest Interviews
The Drama Behind The Scenes Of The Challenge
Singer Jack Vidgen drops by after being knocked out in The Challenge Australia, and he spills on why this reality show is different from the others he's been on. And spoiler, there is drama.
Adam From Counting Crows On How 'Mr Jones' Changed Everything
Counting Crows became a household name with their 90s hit 'Mr Jones'. Lead singer Adam Duritz tells us how the dreams in the song's lyrics changed everything in real life.
The Line In Poker Face That Means Everything To Russell Crowe
Just days before taking on directing his latest film Poker Face, Russell Crowe lost his father. He tells us the one line that his father said that stayed with him throughout the film.
Bruce Springsteen On Why He's A Huge Taylor Swift Fan
Generations have grown up on the iconic music of Bruce Springsteen, but he tells us why he's a big fan of Taylor Swift.
Brihony Dawson Explains The Challenge Australia
The Challenge Australia is hitting our TV screen tonight, and host Brihony Dawson stops by to explain what we can expect.
Dami Im On Taking Back Control Of Her Career
Dami Im opens up about the moment she had to take back control of her career, and her brave decision to leave Sony Music.
Sylvester Stallone On The Strange Reason He Wasn't Allowed In The Godfather
Sylvester Stallone claims the only thing that looks more Italian than him is a pizza, but he tells us the strange reason why he wasn't cast in The Godfather.