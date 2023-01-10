Guest Interviews
The Bachelors On What To Expect This Season
Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli have all headed to The Bachelor mansion looking for love. The three Bachelors join us to discuss how their first few dates went and what will shock us this season.
Samuel Johnson On Why He Still Writes Love Letters
Samuel Johnson is one of Australia's most famous actors but his new book is all about love letters from celebrities to their loved ones, and it turns Sam still writes them himself... but why?
How Seth Rogan Knew He Wanted To Be In Movies
Seth Rogan is an actor, writer, director and comedian and he tells us how he came to realise he wanted to be in movies.
Lizzy Hoo Explains Why You Shouldn't Go Surfing After A 15-Year Break
Comedian Lizzy Hoo was having a great time while going for a surf, until the third wave she caught. She tells us why you really shouldn't hit the waves after a 15-year break.
The One Character That Margot Robbie Would Love To Play Again
Margot Robbie is about to act with Brad Pitt again in a new movie, Babylon, but her newest character could be her favourite yet, well, all bar one, which she would love to play again.
Thomas Weatherall On Why He Didn't Watch The Original Heartbreak High
Thomas Weatherall is one of the breakout stars of the reboot of Heartbreak High, but he tells us why he hasn't watched the original show from the 90s.
Jimeoin - Why The Comedian Is Going To Stop Taking His Shirt Off
Jimeoin has been taking his shirt off for years but it's all about to change... and it's all for one big reason.