Why Hanson Fans Have Stayed For 30 Years
Hanson have been on our airwaves since they were teens with flowing locks singing MMMBop, and they tell us why their fans have stuck around all these years.
Zoe Ventoura On Heading Back To Theatre
Australia fell in love with Zoe Ventoura in Packed to the Rafters, and now she's telling us why she's fallen back in love with theatre in her new role.
Seaforth On How They Became Country Music Stars
New music sensation Seaforth are best mates Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson, and they tell us how two guys from Sydney's Northern Beaches became country music stars. Plus, the little fib they're telling
The Most Chaotic TV Interview This Year
Julia Morris joined us at the desk, and we tried to write a caption, but too much happened that we couldn't quite explain it. We think it's because 'the doctor' is here, too.
Ladyhawke On Her Comeback From A Health Scare
Ladyhawke is finally back Down Under after 5 years stuck in New Zealand, but during that time, she's given birth and had a major health scare that has changed her whole perception of life.
Macklemore On The Journey Through Recovery From Addiction
Macklemore opens up about the tough journey from recovery from addiction, and how the system needs to change to help more people. If you find yourself struggling, help is available at LIFELINE on 13 11 14.
Craig David On What Was Missing From '7 Days'
Craig David was 17 years old when he wrote his hit song '7 Days', and he tells us the one detail that was missing from his week.