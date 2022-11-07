The Project

Scott Pape On How To Teach Kids Financial Literacy
NC | News

A recent study has revealed more than a third of Aussies are financially illiterate, with 43% of 18-to-24-year-olds unable to pay their personal debts. The Barefoot Investor himself, Scott Pape, tells us how we can teach our kids how to understand money.

image-placeholder4 mins

