Guest Interviews
Scott Pape On How To Teach Kids Financial Literacy
A recent study has revealed more than a third of Aussies are financially illiterate, with 43% of 18-to-24-year-olds unable to pay their personal debts. The Barefoot Investor himself, Scott Pape, tells us how we can teach our kids how to understand money.
Shaggy's Amazing Response To Finding Out People Make Love To His Music
Shaggy has had some absolute classic songs but his response to finding out Macklemore’s kids were conceived to his music, is just, incredible.
Why Hanson Fans Have Stayed For 30 Years
Hanson have been on our airwaves since they were teens with flowing locks singing MMMBop, and they tell us why their fans have stuck around all these years.
Zoe Ventoura On Heading Back To Theatre
Australia fell in love with Zoe Ventoura in Packed to the Rafters, and now she's telling us why she's fallen back in love with theatre in her new role.
Seaforth On How They Became Country Music Stars
New music sensation Seaforth are best mates Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson, and they tell us how two guys from Sydney's Northern Beaches became country music stars. Plus, the little fib they're telling
The Most Chaotic TV Interview This Year
Julia Morris joined us at the desk, and we tried to write a caption, but too much happened that we couldn't quite explain it. We think it's because 'the doctor' is here, too.
Ladyhawke On Her Comeback From A Health Scare
Ladyhawke is finally back Down Under after 5 years stuck in New Zealand, but during that time, she's given birth and had a major health scare that has changed her whole perception of life.