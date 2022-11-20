Guest Interviews
Rüfüs Du Sol On The One Thing That Causes Tension On Tour
Rüfüs Du Sol have been traveling around the world together for years but there’s one thing they have agreed they can argue about.
Disenchanted - Why The Movie Is Actually A Love Letter
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph are teaming up for the new Disney+ movie Disenchanted, but Amy tells us why this movie made her realise a lot about her how she mothers her daughter.
Why Nat's What I Reckon Just Hates Packet Sauce
Nat’s What I Reckon is a comedian turned cook who has a big problem with packet pasta sauce. But why? We heavily interrogate to find out just what is wrong with the nation's staple.
Alan Carr On How Life Differs Abroad When You Are Divorced
Alan Carr was married last time he came to Australia but now that’s all over, he has a very different plan for his time Down Under.
Groove Armada On The Time The Music Duo Insulted The U.S.
Groove Armada are known for their risque lyrics, but it was a comment made during an interview with a U.S. radio show that meant they had to be escorted from the premises.
The Drama Behind The Scenes Of The Challenge
Singer Jack Vidgen drops by after being knocked out in The Challenge Australia, and he spills on why this reality show is different from the others he's been on. And spoiler, there is drama.
Adam From Counting Crows On How 'Mr Jones' Changed Everything
Counting Crows became a household name with their 90s hit 'Mr Jones'. Lead singer Adam Duritz tells us how the dreams in the song's lyrics changed everything in real life.