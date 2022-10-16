Guest Interviews
Trinny Woodall On Why Makeup Is Important To Take Time For Yourself
Trinny Woodall tells us why she believes many turned to makeup during lockdowns, and why taking the time to reclaim their identity was the ultimate self-care practice.
Rodger Corser On The Lies And Deceit Of 'The Traitors'
Lies and deceit are all part of Channel 10's new show 'The Traitors'. Host Rodger Corser tells how the deception works, and how heated it gets in the mansion.
Esther Perel - The Toughest Things Couples Experience
Esther Perel is a world- famous psychotherapist and she tells us what the toughest things couples experience are and how they can resolve their issues.
Thelma Plum Reveals What It's Like To Work With Paul McCartney
Thelma Plum has worked with some of the best in music and the biggest of them all is Paul McCartney, but just how amazing is he really?
Virginia Gay On Why She Reimagined Cyrano With A Happy Ending
Virginia Gay is bringing Cyrano to the stage, but there are a few changes to the classic romance. She tells us why this time around, Cyrano gets a happy ending.
Charlie Hunnam On His Bad Luck In India
Charlie Hunnam tells Georgie Tunny about the love he has for India, even though he had some pretty bad luck while filming his latest movie 'Shantaram'.
Why This Will Be Jamie Lee Curtis' Last Halloween Movie
Spooky Season is here, and while watching Halloween movies is the perfect thing to do this time of year, Jamie Lee Curtis tells us why the latest instalment of the best spooky franchise of them all will be her last.