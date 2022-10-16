The Project

Rodger Corser On The Lies And Deceit Of 'The Traitors'
NC | News

Lies and deceit are all part of Channel 10's new show 'The Traitors'. Host Rodger Corser tells how the deception works, and how heated it gets in the mansion.

