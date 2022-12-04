The Project

Rob Mills Bonds With Robert Irwin Over Khaki
NC | News

It turns out Rob Mills and Robert Irwin have more than their name in common, they also have a shared love of... khaki?

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder6 mins

Taking Over TikTok With Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor may be all about that bass, but Georgie finds out how she became a TikTok queen, and how it's changed the way she writes her songs.

image-placeholder5 mins

Rob Mills Bonds With Robert Irwin Over Khaki

It turns out Rob Mills and Robert Irwin have more than their name in common, they also have a shared love of... khaki?

image-placeholder7 mins

Keith Urban: How His Duet 'That's When' With Taylor Swift Came About

Keith Urban’s duet ‘That’s When’ with Taylor Swift is an absolute tune but it came about in a very bizarre way and the location Keith received the call in, is VERY Australian.

image-placeholder6 mins

Weird Al Yankovic: The Madonna Relationship In His Movie That Isn't Quite Real

Weird Al Yankovic is best known for his incredible song parodies and now he's got a movie about his life, but there's one part about Madonna that isn't quite all true.

image-placeholder6 mins

Vir Das On Why Bollywood Is Currently Better Than Hollywood

Vir Das is one of the most famous comedians to come from India, and he reveals to us why he thinks Bollywood is actually better than Hollywood right now.

image-placeholder4 mins

The Betoota Advocate On Why The Australian Dream Is Dying

Journalist titans Clancy Overell and Errol Parker, the editors of The Betoota Advocate, tell us why the Australian dream is dying, and how the glorious town of Betoota will save it.

image-placeholder9 mins

Jay Pharoah's Incredible Range Of Impressions

Comedian Jay Pharoah is known for his incredible impressions, and he gives us a lesson on how he can switch between the 260 voices in his head.

image-placeholder7 mins

Catherine Martin On The Sheer Amount Of Costumes Needed For Elvis

Catherine Martin is one of Australia’s greatest exports to Hollywood, best know for her costumes and set designs. But she tells us why costumes for Elvis were the hardest... and the incredible amount

2022