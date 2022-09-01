Guest Interviews
Rob Brydon On Why You Should Never Stand In A Pool With Chris Hemsworth
Comedian Rob Brydon is jack-of-all trades, but one thing he doesn't like doing is standing next in the pool next to Chris Hemsworth. He tells us why he'll never do it again.
Daniel Johns Opens Up About His Struggles And Rehab
Daniel Johns reached the highest of highs with Silverchair, but he tells Carrie about his struggles behind the scenes and the moment he knew he needed help.
Jamie Oliver On Why Eating Out Of The Pan Is Acceptable
People are spending less time than ever in the kitchen, and chef Jamie Oliver is on a mission to get us cooking again. His new book is all about recipes that you can cook in one pan, and yes, he says it's perfectly acceptable to eat it straight out of the pan.
Harry Garside On Breaking Gender Stereotypes In Boxing
Boxing may be considered on the most masculine sports in the world, but Aussie Olympic boxer is on a mission to break down gender stereotypes in the sport.
Melody Thornton Won The Masked Singer Australia!
Melody Thornton won this years Masked Singer Australia and we ask if she really thought Dave Hughes guessed who she was just on his own… or was there a secret?
Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Finale
It's the Masked Singer Finale tonight, and we ask judge Dave Hughes, does he finally manage to get a guess correct?
Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart may be known around the world for their movies, but it turns out their kids don't care. Also, why is Kevin not impressed by Dwayne's breakfast choice?