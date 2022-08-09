Guest Interviews
Richard E. Grant On Finding Joy During Grief
Richard E. Grant shares how he finds joy in each day with his family while they are grieving.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Gives Us A Lesson On How To Rhyme Lyrics
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is heading back to Australia for the first time in seven years, and is bringing with her a new single. She gives us a lesson on how to rhyme lyrics that is hypnotising.
Ryan Moloney Unmasked As 'The Knight'
The Masked Singer kicked off with a bang, and the first elimination revealed the Knight to be none other than Neighbours' favourite Ryan Moloney. He stops by and tells if he was flattered or horrified by the judges' guesses at who he was.
Why Emma Thompson's New Role Is Crossing Generations
Dame Emma Thompson tells us why her new role in 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande' is helping women and young girls alike in changing how they love themselves and their body.
How Rob And Stathi Evaded Capture On 'Hunted'
After three weeks on the run, two tactical fugitives from separate teams have managed to stay hidden from a team of trained experts and claim victory on Network 10’s show ‘Hunted'. Rob and Stathi tell us how they did it.
Why The Thai Cave Rescue Enthralled Ron Howard
Director Ron Howard followed the rescue of 12 young footballers and their coach from a Thai cave along with the rest of the world. But he tells us why the behind-the-scenes story of courage all those involved made him want to take make his new movie.
Why Dilruk Jayasinha Is Embarrassed About How He Met His Girlfriend
Dilruk Jayasinha often talked about his dating life on stage, and now he fills us in on how the embarrassing way he met his girlfriend.