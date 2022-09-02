The Project

Rebecca Black On Reimagining Herself After ‘Friday’ Fame
NC | News

It’s been 11 years since a 13-year-old Rebecca Black shot to global fame with ‘Friday’. The singer tells us how she has reinvented herself and why it helped her find who she was as an adult.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder5 mins

Melissa Leong's Mission To Get Kids Into The Kitchen

Melissa Leong is a Masterchef Judge, food critic and Gold Logie nominee, and now she's going back to her roots with a new kid's cookbook. She tells us all about her mission to get kids cooking!

image-placeholder5 mins

Rebecca Black On Reimagining Herself After ‘Friday’ Fame

It’s been 11 years since a 13-year-old Rebecca Black shot to global fame with ‘Friday’. The singer tells us how she has reinvented herself and why it helped her find who she was as an adult.

image-placeholder6 mins

Rob Brydon On Why You Should Never Stand In A Pool With Chris Hemsworth

Comedian Rob Brydon is jack-of-all trades, but one thing he doesn't like doing is standing next in the pool next to Chris Hemsworth. He tells us why he'll never do it again.

image-placeholder17 mins

Daniel Johns Opens Up About His Struggles And Rehab

Daniel Johns reached the highest of highs with Silverchair, but he tells Carrie about his struggles behind the scenes and the moment he knew he needed help.

image-placeholder5 mins

Jamie Oliver On Why Eating Out Of The Pan Is Acceptable

People are spending less time than ever in the kitchen, and chef Jamie Oliver is on a mission to get us cooking again. His new book is all about recipes that you can cook in one pan, and yes, he says it's perfectly acceptable to eat it straight out of the pan.

image-placeholder6 mins

Harry Garside On Breaking Gender Stereotypes In Boxing

Boxing may be considered on the most masculine sports in the world, but Aussie Olympic boxer is on a mission to break down gender stereotypes in the sport.

image-placeholder3 mins

Melody Thornton Won The Masked Singer Australia!

Melody Thornton won this years Masked Singer Australia and we ask if she really thought Dave Hughes guessed who she was just on his own… or was there a secret?

image-placeholder3 mins

Dave Hughes On The Masked Singer Finale

It's the Masked Singer Finale tonight, and we ask judge Dave Hughes, does he finally manage to get a guess correct?

2022