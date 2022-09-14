Guest Interviews
Queen Elizabeth II Got In Trouble For A Impression She Did!
It's well known that Queen Elizabeth II had a good sense of humour, but comedian Omid Djalili tells us about the joke that may have got her into a bit of trouble...
Why Is Singer Teddy Swims Actually Called Teddy Swims?
Teddy Swims is an incredible singer but as we found out Teddy Swims is not his real name, so what does it mean?
George Clooney Reveals His First Impression Of Julia Roberts
George Clooney & Julia Roberts have been friends for years but what did they think of each other when they met for the first time? Carrie Bickmore found out.
Robbie Williams On Modern Day Music
Robbie Williams is celebrating his 25th year as a popstar but, as we found out, he really doesn’t want to talk much about it for one reason…
Bill Bailey On British PMs
Bill Bailey loves to mock Australia for cycling through Prime Ministers like there is no tomorrow but the tables have turned and we really made sure he knew it…
EXTRA: Robbie Williams Reveals His Love Of AFL (And Mullets)
Robbie Williams is set to take the stage at the AFL Grand Final and Waleed Aly found out that he has quite a long history of watching the sport... plus, he loves mullets.
Marlon Williams On Inventing A New Music Genre
Marlon Williams describes his new album as 'Māori disco bop', and he tells us how he invented a new genre of music.