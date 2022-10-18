The Project

Pierce Brosnan On The Superpower He Thinks Would Be Essential
NC | News

Pierce Brosnan has played the ultimate spy as 007 with all his tricks and tips, but he tells us which superpower he thinks would be essential.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder6 mins

Aunty Donna Rewarding The Desk With Gifts For A Favourable Interview

It may only be October, but the boys from Aunty Donna are getting ready Christmas and they're on the desk to give gifts so this interview goes well.

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

Why 'Bros' Is Such An Important Movie

'Bros' is the latest romcom to hit the big screen, and stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane tell us why it's such an important movie for the LGTBQI+ community.

image-placeholder7 mins

Flea On His Tip To Stop Yourself Thinking About Age

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea has just celebrated his 60th birthday, and he tells us why he doesn't think about his age and enjoys the life he lives.

image-placeholder9 mins

Trinny Woodall On Why Makeup Is Important To Take Time For Yourself

Trinny Woodall tells us why she believes many turned to makeup during lockdowns, and why taking the time to reclaim their identity was the ultimate self-care practice.

image-placeholder5 mins

Rodger Corser On The Lies And Deceit Of 'The Traitors'

Lies and deceit are all part of Channel 10's new show 'The Traitors'. Host Rodger Corser tells how the deception works, and how heated it gets in the mansion.

image-placeholder6 mins

Esther Perel - The Toughest Things Couples Experience

Esther Perel is a world- famous psychotherapist and she tells us what the toughest things couples experience are and how they can resolve their issues.

image-placeholder5 mins

Thelma Plum Reveals What It's Like To Work With Paul McCartney

Thelma Plum has worked with some of the best in music and the biggest of them all is Paul McCartney, but just how amazing is he really?

2022